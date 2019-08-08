Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Purchases Shares of 350 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of DIA stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $262.82. 176,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,497. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.66. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $216.97 and a fifty-two week high of $273.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

