Psagot Investment House Ltd. Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $20,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 99.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 177.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.24. 123,437 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.76. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.