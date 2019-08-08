Psagot Investment House Ltd. Trims Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 610.5% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HII. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.92.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total value of $428,546.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,782,666.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP William R. Ermatinger sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $394,117.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,408,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,724. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HII traded up $5.20 on Thursday, reaching $212.57. 13,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,509. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $173.80 and a twelve month high of $262.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

