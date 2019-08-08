Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 46,735 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,640 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 46,735 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Oracle by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,746 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 9.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Oracle by 7.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $59,070,000 after acquiring an additional 77,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 119.3% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Macquarie lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.68. 6,410,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,630,162. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $179.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $204,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $2,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,356,250 shares of company stock valued at $76,913,375. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

