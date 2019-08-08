Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $34.67 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 630.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,267 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,207 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.4% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $34,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $4,084,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $1,476,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 12,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.89. 8,236,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,815,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $82.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.46. The company has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

