Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $11.37 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,387,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,413,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,610 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29,148.7% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,402,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,679 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $241,346,000. Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $153,867,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,526,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.71 on Thursday, reaching $294.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,108,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,086. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.46 and a 1-year high of $303.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

