Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,978.88% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%.

PRTA traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.05. 2,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,953. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 27.85 and a quick ratio of 27.85. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $350.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Prothena by 553.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 529,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 645,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prothena by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 328,166 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth $2,212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Prothena by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 169,070 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 137,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

