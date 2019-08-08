ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Stock Price Down 4.5%

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.79 and last traded at $33.79, 594 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 93,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) by 110.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,201 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 15.31% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

