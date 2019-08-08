ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.26. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 60,211 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCO. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter.

