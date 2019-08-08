Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 301.3% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays raised shares of Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.15.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $619,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 182,862 shares of company stock valued at $20,129,777 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,495,660. The company has a market cap of $283.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.77. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $78.49 and a 52-week high of $121.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.