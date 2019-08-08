PRiVCY 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $51.00 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, PRiVCY has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One PRiVCY coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. PRiVCY has a market capitalization of $70,613.00 and approximately $51.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00263547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.23 or 0.01208987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00019781 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002332 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00091832 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRiVCY (CRYPTO:PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

