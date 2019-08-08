Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $504.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $115.22 on Thursday. Primerica has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $132.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.79.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,848,020.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $230,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $834,940 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 176.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 1,389.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup set a $108.00 price objective on Primerica and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

