Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRAA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of PRAA stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $30.28. 3,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,405. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.64. Pra Group has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $39.40.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.08 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pra Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pra Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,381,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Pra Group by 24.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,537,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,217,000 after buying an additional 306,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pra Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,970,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,402,000 after buying an additional 274,567 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Pra Group by 36.2% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 949,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after buying an additional 252,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Pra Group by 65.2% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 146,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 57,664 shares during the last quarter.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

