PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Shares Up 8.6% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) shot up 8.6% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.58, 128,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 97,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. PQ Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. PQ Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PQ Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

In other news, insider Ray Kolberg sold 12,077 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $191,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PQG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,705,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,025,000 after purchasing an additional 84,419 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 46.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in PQ Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

