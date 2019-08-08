PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.19

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 2630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. PQ Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $359.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PQ Group Holdings Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ray Kolberg sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $191,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,903,000 after buying an additional 55,150 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 464,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after buying an additional 259,078 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PQ Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 36,313 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PQ Group Company Profile (NYSE:PQG)

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

