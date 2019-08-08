PPL (NYSE:PPL) Given a $31.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

PPL (NYSE:PPL) received a $31.00 price objective from Evercore ISI in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s current price.
PPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.
Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.81. 3,839,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,476,930. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. PPL has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.50.
In related news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $114,443.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 68.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.
