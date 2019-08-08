PPL (NYSE:PPL) Given a $31.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

PPL (NYSE:PPL) received a $31.00 price objective from Evercore ISI in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s current price.

PPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.81. 3,839,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,476,930. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. PPL has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $114,443.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 68.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

