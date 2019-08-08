Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $960.00. Portmeirion Group shares last traded at $960.80, with a volume of 231 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 992.68. The company has a market capitalization of $106.55 million and a P/E ratio of 16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.09, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Portmeirion Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, and Pimpernel brand names.

