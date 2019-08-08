Pollard Banknote Ltd (TSE:PBL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Pollard Banknote Ltd (TSE:PBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of TSE PBL traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$22.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.16 million and a P/E ratio of 31.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.13. Pollard Banknote has a 1 year low of C$18.14 and a 1 year high of C$27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$97.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 5,000 shares of Pollard Banknote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$117,500.00.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides lottery and gaming products and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. The Lotteries and Charitable Gaming segment manufactures instant tickets and related products.

