Podium Minerals (ASX:POD) Trading Down 34.7%

Shares of Podium Minerals Ltd (ASX:POD) traded down 34.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.05 ($0.03) and last traded at A$0.05 ($0.03), 10,328 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.07 ($0.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.08.

Podium Minerals Company Profile (ASX:POD)

Podium Minerals Limited operates as an exploration and resources development company. It primarily explores for platinum group metals (PGM); and nickel, copper sulphide, and gold deposits. The company's principal projects are located within its mining leases covering an area of 77km2 over the Weld Range Complex (WRC) located in the Mid-West region of Western Australia.

