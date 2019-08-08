PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Receives $142.99 Average Price Target from Brokerages

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.99.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of PNC opened at $129.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.69. The firm has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $147.00.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 3,441 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $496,329.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,609.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $1,398,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,242 shares of company stock worth $19,853,468. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,981,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,594,000 after purchasing an additional 41,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,356,000 after acquiring an additional 323,714 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 364.3% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 57,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 45,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

