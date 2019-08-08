PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CLSA downgraded shares of PLDT from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 970.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PLDT in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 20.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of PLDT in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of PLDT in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.
PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that PLDT will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About PLDT
PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
