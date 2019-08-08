Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90 to $1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of +1% to +3% yr/yr, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.58 billion.Pitney Bowes also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.90-1.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pitney Bowes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price objective on Pitney Bowes and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pitney Bowes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of PBI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,545,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,334. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 99.26% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $860.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

