Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates “$15.00” Price Target for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) received a $15.00 target price from stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.81% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

AJX stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,430. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $259.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

