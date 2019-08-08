Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:PHD opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $11.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

