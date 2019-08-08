Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after GMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.20 to C$0.15. The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 18000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PNE. National Bank Financial set a C$0.30 target price on Pine Cliff Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, insider Robert Disbrow bought 450,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,162,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,449,174.94. Insiders have bought a total of 520,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,600 over the last quarter.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.57.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$32.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd will post -0.082963 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.