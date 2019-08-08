Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) CEO Sells $1,449,070.38 in Stock

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) CEO Jayson Penn sold 51,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $1,449,070.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,702.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PPC stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.86. 543,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,889. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.69. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Cleveland Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,390,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 298,710 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,841,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 33,031 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 510,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 413,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,460,000. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

