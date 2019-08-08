Photon Price Down 24.8% Over Last 7 Days (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Photon has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Photon has a market cap of $132,125.00 and $10.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Photon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Photon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,619.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $217.74 or 0.01877282 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.89 or 0.02818397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00766797 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.56 or 0.00789388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00051205 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00528536 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00136909 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon (CRYPTO:PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 29,711,297,819 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin . Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Photon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Photon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.