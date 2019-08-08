Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) Trading Down 10.6%

Shares of Pharmaxis Limited ADR (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) dropped 10.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28, approximately 800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 7,900% from the average daily volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.65.

Pharmaxis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PXSLY)

Pharmaxis Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human healthcare products for the treatment and management of chronic diseases worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Bronchitol and Aridol Business, and New Drug Development. It offers Bronchitol, an inhaled dry powder for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and Aridol, a lung function test used to diagnose and manage asthma by detecting active airway inflammation through measuring airway hyper-responsiveness.

