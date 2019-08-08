Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €131.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €131.00 ($152.33) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Independent Research set a €146.00 ($169.77) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €141.11 ($164.08).

Shares of PFV stock opened at €119.50 ($138.95) on Wednesday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 52-week low of €102.30 ($118.95) and a 52-week high of €153.60 ($178.60). The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 19.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €125.75.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

