Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Trading Down 16.7%

Shares of Petroteq Energy Inc (CVE:PQE) fell 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, 130,833 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 129,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile (CVE:PQE)

Petroteq Energy Inc engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah.

