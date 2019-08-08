Pepe Cash One Day Volume Tops $1,792.00 (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Pepe Cash has a total market cap of $8.40 million and $1,792.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Pepe Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Zaif and Tux Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00259994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.80 or 0.01217077 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00019860 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00092022 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000407 BTC.

About Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash launched on September 26th, 2016. Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 tokens. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pepe Cash is /r/pepetraders . Pepe Cash’s official website is rarepepedirectory.com

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange and Zaif. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

