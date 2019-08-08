Penta Price Reaches $0.0002 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Penta token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, BCEX, HitBTC and LBank. During the last week, Penta has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Penta has a total market cap of $4.30 million and $78,193.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Penta Token Profile

Penta was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,882,908,125 tokens. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BCEX, Bit-Z, HADAX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

