PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 658,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,000. Cloudera comprises about 1.4% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.24% of Cloudera at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Cloudera by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cloudera by 1,606.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cloudera from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

In other Cloudera news, insider Scott Reasoner sold 24,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $131,160.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $44,040.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLDR stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.99. 21,416,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,240,294. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cloudera Inc has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $20.18.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.44 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 44.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.15%. Cloudera’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudera Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

