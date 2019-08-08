PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 489,800 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4,802.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,800 shares during the quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 225,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 84,905 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $1,104,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 291.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 34,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, Director Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $45,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,532. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $49.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $15.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

