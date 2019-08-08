PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Invests $7.16 Million in SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,369,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,000. SandRidge Energy accounts for about 2.0% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of SandRidge Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 377,729 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 351.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 411,686 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 320,485 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 568.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 275,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 234,184 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 299.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 171,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 185.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 215,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 139,671 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised SandRidge Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of SD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.74. 12,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.56. SandRidge Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $17.28.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $75.39 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 1.73%.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

