PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4,028.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,636,700 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned about 4.15% of Hanesbrands worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.9% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.1% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 79,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In other news, CEO Gerald Evans acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $147,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,407,671.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,923,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,451. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 63.57%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.