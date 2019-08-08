PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Buys 1,796,293 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 881.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000,000 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796,293 shares during the quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned about 1.44% of Tripadvisor worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,401 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $86,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,040 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 44.1% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,165,519 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $162,865,000 after acquiring an additional 968,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 19.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,594,002 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $133,461,000 after acquiring an additional 421,144 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 293.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 345,910 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 258,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 75.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 500,948 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $25,776,000 after acquiring an additional 214,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,117 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $370,135.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.91. 2,910,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,277. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. Tripadvisor Inc has a one year low of $41.21 and a one year high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.46 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRIP. DA Davidson upgraded Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.44.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.