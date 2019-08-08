Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 276.11 ($3.61).

Shares of DOM opened at GBX 229.70 ($3.00) on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 305.20 ($3.99). The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 261.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Group will post 1804.9998259 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

