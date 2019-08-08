Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the coal producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.93% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

BTU stock opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.83. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $44.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The coal producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles F. Meintjes sold 35,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $847,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott acquired 634,698 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $11,640,361.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.