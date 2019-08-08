Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PTEN. UBS Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $12.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.54.

Shares of PTEN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.63. 2,028,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,761. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $675.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 129.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 16.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

