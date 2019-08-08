Pattern Energy Group’s (PEGI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PEGI. TheStreet cut Pattern Energy Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pattern Energy Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.64.
NASDAQ PEGI traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,070. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Pattern Energy Group has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.05.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.55%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEGI. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 36,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pattern Energy Group
Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.
Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money
Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.