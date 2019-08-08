Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.66, but opened at $16.38. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Parsley Energy shares last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 293,458 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PE. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.31.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $2,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,801,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,145,031.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry Windlinger acquired 1,985 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $34,737.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,185. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 462.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Parsley Energy’s revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.