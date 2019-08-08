Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at TD Securities

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PE. ValuEngine lowered Parsley Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Parsley Energy to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price objective on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Parsley Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.72 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Parsley Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.31.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Shares of Parsley Energy stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $16.12. 235,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,814,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.50. Parsley Energy has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.53 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerry Windlinger acquired 1,985 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $34,737.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,185. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $2,024,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,801,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,145,031.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Parsley Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,532,490 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,143,000 after buying an additional 161,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Parsley Energy by 32.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,630 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Parsley Energy during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Parsley Energy during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Parsley Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,219,727 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $99,227,000 after buying an additional 201,760 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.