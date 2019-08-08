Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.60 million.

PKOH traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $28.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,756. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $353.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.

PKOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Park-Ohio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other Park-Ohio news, insider Edward F. Crawford bought 12,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $375,458.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,497,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,870,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $72,059.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,526.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

