Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $209,000 Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 87.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 48.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 87.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 21.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 30,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $1,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,483 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $1,619,699.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 330,483 shares of company stock valued at $21,071,699. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INFO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

INFO stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. IHS Markit Ltd has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $66.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. IHS Markit had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

