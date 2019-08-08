Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 49 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Msci by 37.5% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Msci by 78.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Msci by 40.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Msci in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Msci by 12.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Msci alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $7.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.27. 10,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,300. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.47. Msci Inc has a 12 month low of $134.28 and a 12 month high of $247.57.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Msci had a negative return on equity of 599.92% and a net margin of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $385.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Msci’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Msci from $188.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group cut Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Msci from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.63.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.