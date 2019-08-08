Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $226,000 in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 97,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 80.2% during the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $906,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.71 per share, with a total value of $51,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,710. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,319. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.95. American International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $57.58. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. American International Group had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.95.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.