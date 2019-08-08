Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 105.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 127.3% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 319,994 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $3,908,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 200,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $861,770.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.19. 6,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,303. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.25. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $4.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.