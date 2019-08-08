Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)’s share price rose 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.97, approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 27,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Sleeper gold project that comprises 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

