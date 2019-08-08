ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Hits $2.74 on Top Exchanges

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.74 or 0.00023010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded up 43.5% against the US dollar. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $861,503.00 and $3,911.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00761895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010586 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00011661 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000512 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.